Onujiogu (elbow) was waived by the Seahawks with an injury designation Wednesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Onujiogu was likely facing an uphill battle to make the team out of camp, but he definitely will not now. The 25-year-old will revert to injured reserve if he can clear waivers and will miss the 2023 campaign unless he reaches an injury settlement with the team.