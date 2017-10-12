Joshua Perkins: Lands on practice squad injured list
Perkins (undisclosed) was placed on the Falcons' practice squad injured list Wednesday.
Without disclosure of the nature or severity of this injury, it's difficult to project when he'll be healthy again. Jonathan Woodard was signed to the practice squad to fill Perkins' vacancy.
