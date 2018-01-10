Joshua Perkins: Removed from practice squad injured list
Perkins (undisclosed) was waived from the Falcons' practice squad injured list Wednesday, per the league's official transaction log.
Perkins had resided on this list since mid-October, though the exact nature of his injury remains behind closed doors. The second-year tight end will now look to land another contract in advance of the 2018 campaign.
