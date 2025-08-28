The Falcons signed Simon to the practice squad Wednesday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

Simon entered training camp as a longshot to make the 53-man roster, but he impressed the coaching staff enough to stick around on the practice squad. The undrafted rookie out of South Carolina will provide the Falcons depth at tight end and could be elevated to the active roster if Kyle Pitts, Charlie Woerner, Teagan Quitoriano or Feleipe Franks were to miss time.