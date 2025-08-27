Josiah Deguara: Hits the open market
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Deguara was released by the Cardinals on Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official website reports.
Deguara will hit the open market after he compiled four catches for 48 yards over Arizona's three preseason contests. The tight end played in 15 regular-season games with the Jaguars in 2024, but he may have to settle for a practice squad spot with a new team ahead of the 2025 campaign.
