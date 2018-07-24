Josiah Price: Let go by Minnesota

Price was waived by the Vikings on Tuesday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Price signed with the Vikings for a second time back in March, but for the second year in a row, he won't be making the team's final roster. Price will look to latch onto a team before preseason, but it may be difficult to do so with training camps about to start across the league.

