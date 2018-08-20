The Vikings waived/injured Price (knee) on Monday, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Price was carted off the practice field last week and was later deemed out for the season. If he clears waivers, Price will revert to the Vikings' injured reserve, where he'll stay for the 2018 season unless an injury settlement is reached. The fantasy effects of this injury are negligible, as he was a long shot to make the squad anyway.

