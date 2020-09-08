The Giants waived Tauaefa on Saturday, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports.
Tauaefa appeared in 12 contests with the Giants last season, during which span he contributed on special teams and logged six tackles (five solo). He wasn't able to earn another roster spot for 2020.
