Jovante Moffatt: Let go by Atlanta
The Falcons waived Moffatt on Friday, Scott Bair of the team's official site reports.
Moffat will now look for a new opportunity after getting waived by Atlanta. The 26-year-old didn't record any stats last season in the three games he appeared in as he missed time with a calf injury.
