Jovon Durante: Turning pro

Durante announced via Twitter that he is forgoing his senior season and is entering the 2019 NFL Draft.

The former FAU Owl is turning pro after a successful season in Boca Raton in which he pulled in 65 of 104 targets for 873 yards and five touchdowns. Durante (6-0, 165) has a slight frame but showed good hands and speed over the course of his collegiate career. He currently projects as a late Day 3 pick selection heading into the pre-draft process.