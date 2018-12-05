Jovon Durante: Turning pro
Durante announced via Twitter that he is forgoing his senior season and is entering the 2019 NFL Draft.
The former FAU Owl is turning pro after a successful season in Boca Raton in which he pulled in 65 of 104 targets for 873 yards and five touchdowns. Durante (6-0, 165) has a slight frame but showed good hands and speed over the course of his collegiate career. He currently projects as a late Day 3 pick selection heading into the pre-draft process.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
All those new, shiny running backs you nabbed on waivers last night? You're starting them all...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Sneak Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Big Questions
What are the biggest issues for Fantasy owners going into Week 14? Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 streaming options
It's not a great week for streaming, unless you play on a site where Jaylen Samuels is eligible...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Week 13 was a bit of a mess for Fantasy players, and now we're left to pick up the pieces....