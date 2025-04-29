Richardson is in line to sign with the Bears as an undrafted free agent, Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune reports.

The wide receiver spent his final two collegiate seasons at TCU after transferring from Oklahoma State, finishing with 57 catches for 733 yards and two touchdown catches in 2024. He also returned a punt 89 yards for a score and averaged 11.0 yards per punt return last year, ranking 10th in the nation. Richardson's added special teams value should give him a better shot of competing for a spot on a Bears receiver depth chart headed by veteran DJ Moore, 2024 first-round pick Rome Odunze and 2025 second-round selection Luther Burden.