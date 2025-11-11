Thornhill was released by the Steelers on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Thornhill has played in all nine contests with Pittsburgh this season, recording 38 total tackles (23 solo) and a pass defensed. The 30-year-old played sparingly in the last two contests though, as Jalen Ramsey has taken over as the team's starting free safety. Thornhill will now be subject to waivers, and if he goes unclaimed, he'll enter free agency.