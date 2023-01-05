The Cowboys placed Thomas (undisclosed) on their practice squad injured list Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Thomas will now have to miss at least the next four games as a result of Wednesday's transaction. If the Cowboys win and the Eagles lose this weekend, then Dallas would earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC and Thomas would ultimately be ineligible to return again this season. If the Cowboys earn anything other than the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the 22-year-old safety would be eligible to suit up for the Super Bowl if applicable.