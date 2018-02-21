Jude Adjei-Barimah: Gets clean bill of health
Adeji-Barimah (knee) was cleared by his surgeon Tuesday to return to full football activities, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. The cornerback isn't expected to face any limitations during the Buccaneers' offseason program.
Adjei-Barimah suffered a patellar fracture in his right knee in training camp last August that ultimately required surgery, ending his 2017 season before it even began. The cornerback was initially waived/injured after being diagnosed with the knee issue, but later reverted to the Buccaneers' injured reserve list upon going unclaimed by the league's other 31 teams. A healthy Adjei-Barimah will be a restricted free agent when the new league year begins in mid-March, and there's a good chance the Buccaneers retain him after struggling to find quality depth options at cornerback last season.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jude Adjei-Barimah: Reverts to IR•
-
Jude Adjei-Barimah: Waived with injury•
-
Buccaneers' Jude Adjei-Barimah: Set for surgery•
-
Buccaneers' Jude Adjei-Barimah: Placed on IR•
-
Buccaneers' Jude Adjei-Barimah: Not on injury report•
-
Buccaneers' Jude Adjei-Barimah: Returns from four-game suspension•
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...
-
Our first PPR mock draft for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our first PPR mock draft for the upcoming season....
-
Our first football mock for 2018
The Super Bowl might have just ended, but we're already getting you prepared for your Fantasy...
-
DFS advice for Super Bowl games
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup advice for FanDuel and DraftKings for Super Bowl LII. See...