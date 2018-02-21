Adeji-Barimah (knee) was cleared by his surgeon Tuesday to return to full football activities, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. The cornerback isn't expected to face any limitations during the Buccaneers' offseason program.

Adjei-Barimah suffered a patellar fracture in his right knee in training camp last August that ultimately required surgery, ending his 2017 season before it even began. The cornerback was initially waived/injured after being diagnosed with the knee issue, but later reverted to the Buccaneers' injured reserve list upon going unclaimed by the league's other 31 teams. A healthy Adjei-Barimah will be a restricted free agent when the new league year begins in mid-March, and there's a good chance the Buccaneers retain him after struggling to find quality depth options at cornerback last season.