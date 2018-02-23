Jude Adjei-Barimah: To become free agent
Adjei-Barimah won't be tendered by the Buccaneers and will become a free agent, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Adjei-Barimah missed the entire 2017 season with a knee injury but was just cleared by his surgeon to resume football activities this week. Only 25, the cornerback has starting experience dating back to 2015 and could attract the attention of several teams, if he can remain healthy throughout the offseason.
