Jude Adjei-Barimah: Waived with injury
Adjei-Barimah (knee) was waived/injured by Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Destined to miss a hefty majority of the 2017 season due to knee surgery, Adjei-Barimah is expected to clear waivers and revert to injured reserve. Going into his third season, he's been a role player on defense and a full-time special teams asset, so expect him to land somewhere when healthy.
