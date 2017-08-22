Play

Adjei-Barimah (knee) was waived/injured by Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Destined to miss a hefty majority of the 2017 season due to knee surgery, Adjei-Barimah is expected to clear waivers and revert to injured reserve. Going into his third season, he's been a role player on defense and a full-time special teams asset, so expect him to land somewhere when healthy.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories