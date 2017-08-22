Adjei-Barimah (knee) was waived/injured by Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Destined to miss a hefty majority of the 2017 season due to knee surgery, Adjei-Barimah is expected to clear waivers and revert to injured reserve. Going into his third season, he's been a role player on defense and a full-time special teams asset, so expect him to land somewhere when healthy.