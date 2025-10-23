New York re-signed McAtamney to the practice squad Thursday with an International Player Program exemption, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

McAtamney operated as the Giants' placekicker for four games from Week 4 to Week 7, but he lost his spot on the 53-man roster Tuesday due to Graham Gano (groin) having his practice window opened Week 8 and expected to return to action Sunday against the Eagles. New York also has Younghoe Koo on the practice squad, providing competition for McAtamney in the event that Gano isn't yet ready to retake the field.