McAtamney is expected to compete with Younghoe Koo for the Giants' top place kicker ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

With Graham Gano (groin) expected to be placed on injured reserve soon, McAtamney has an opportunity to serve as New York's top kicker for at least the next four games. The 25-year-old from Rutgers appeared in one game for the Giants in 2024, converting on his lone field-goal and extra-point attempts. Additionally, he made all 11 of his extra-point tries across New York's three preseason games this year.