The Giants cut McAtamney from the practice squad Monday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

McAtamney was one of four kickers employed by the Giants, so it made sense to trim one. Younghoe Koo has handled kicking duties for the G-Men the past three weeks, and Graham Gano (groin) is on injured reserve while Ben Sauls remains on the practice squad. McAtamney missed three extra points across four games with the Giants earlier this season.