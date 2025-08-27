McAtamney was waived by the Giants on Tuesday, Dan Salomone of the team's official website reports.

McAtamney inked a reserve/future contract with New York in January, going 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts, including a 42-yarder, while making all 11 of his PATs over the Giants three preseason contests. The kicker will now be placed on waivers, and if he goes unclaimed, he'll likely stick around the Giants' practice squad for the second straight year.