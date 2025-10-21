The Giants waived McAtamney on Tuesday, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

McAtamney had handled kicking duties for the Giants in each of the last four games, converting both of his field-goal tries but misfiring on three of his 12 extra-point tries during that stretch. His two misses proved to be the difference in the Giants' 33-32 loss to the Broncos this past Sunday, and McAtamney will lose his spot on the roster as a result. The Giants are expected to either reinstate Graham Gano (groin) from injured reserve or promote Younghoe Koo from the practice squad to handle kicking duties Week 8 against the Eagles.