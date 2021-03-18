Smith-Schuster has been talking with the Jets, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Jets recently signed Corey Davis and still have Denzel Mims and Jamison Crowder under contract. While there are certainly bigger needs on the roster, it makes sense to prioritize pass-catching weapons as the team prepares to acquire a new quarterback. Plus, the Jets could trade or release Crowder if they end up signing Smith-Schuster.
