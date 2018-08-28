The Browns released Allen (abdomen) off of injured reserve Tuesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Allen was waived with an injury designation earlier in August and ultimately reverted back to injured reserve. The team elected to officially cut ties with him instead and Allen will be free to pursue other opportunities when healthy.

