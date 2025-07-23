Blackmon (labrum) and the Saints are expected to agree on a contract, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Blackmon appears to be set to replace Tyrann Mathieu with the Saints after Mathieu announced his retirement Tuesday. Blackmon appeared in 16 games with the Colts in 2024 while dealing with a ruptured right shoulder labrum injury that he suffered in Week 1, recording 86 total tackles (62 solo), including 0.5 sacks, while also adding four passes defensed, three of which were interceptions, and a fumble recovery. The safety underwent offseason surgery to address the shoulder injury, and he'd likely be cleared to practice if he signs with New Orleans.