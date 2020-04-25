Play

Julian Blackmon: Indianapolis secures in third round

The Colts selected Blackmon (knee) in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 85th overall.

Blackmon (6-foot-1, 187) suffered an ACL tear in December, so for the Colts to select him in the third round anyway is a considerable vote of confidence. Blackmon is a former corner who's interesting largely for his coverage upside after standing out in Utah's dominant defense. While his rookie-year impact might be muted due to his recovery, the Colts are clearly fond of Blackmon anyway.

Get Live Coverage of Every Pick

DRAFT TRACKER
Our Latest Stories
Follow Every Pick Live
NFL Draft Tracker
VIEW