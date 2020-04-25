Julian Blackmon: Indianapolis secures in third round

The Colts selected Blackmon (knee) in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 85th overall.

Blackmon (6-foot-1, 187) suffered an ACL tear in December, so for the Colts to select him in the third round anyway is a considerable vote of confidence. Blackmon is a former corner who's interesting largely for his coverage upside after standing out in Utah's dominant defense. While his rookie-year impact might be muted due to his recovery, the Colts are clearly fond of Blackmon anyway.