Julian Blackmon: Rehabbing ACL tear

Blackmon (knee) received positive medical evaluations from NFL teams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Utah safety is rehabbing from the ACL tear he suffered in December, hoping to receive medical clearance by July. While the timeline perhaps sounds a bit optimistic, he does have a shot to be ready for Week 1 of his rookie season. Blackmon was a second-team AP All-American for his senior season in 2019, recording 60 tackles, four interceptions and 1.5 sacks in 12 games. He also had four interceptions as a sophomore and led the Utes with 10 passes defended as a junior, consistently showing a nose for the ball in coverage while taking snaps as both a cornerback and safety. Blackmon likely will be a Day 3 pick.

