The Patriots are releasing Edelman (knee) with a failed physical designation, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Edelman's time in New England is up after 12 seasons. The Super Bowl LIII MVP and three-time 1,000-yard receiver's recent failed medical checkup represents his most recent misfortune in recovery from a chronic knee issue, which limited him to just six games in 2020. Recently, serious doubt has surfaced as to whether Edelman will be healthy enough to suit up for the start of the 2021 campaign. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Edelman's release is believed to be a prelude to a forthcoming announcement about his future in the NFL.
