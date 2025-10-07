The Commanders hosted Good-Jones (undisclosed) for a workout Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Good-Jones was with the Commanders in training camp but reverted to the team's injured reserve in mid-August due to an undisclosed injury. The two sides reached an injury settlement Aug. 28, and it appears the 28-year-old has fully recovered from his injury as he looks to join a team in need of depth on the offensive line.