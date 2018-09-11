Julian Williams: Lands on practice squad
Williams signed with the Falcons' practice squad Tuesday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.
The spot opened up after running back Brian Hill was promoted to the active roster. The undrafted rookie out of Florida International had 41 receptions for 483 yards and two touchdowns in two seasons of collegiate ball. It'll take injuries to the current Falcons' wideouts in order for Williams to get activated.
