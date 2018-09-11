Julian Williams: Lands on practice squad

Williams signed with the Falcons' practice squad Tuesday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

The spot opened up after running back Brian Hill was promoted to the active roster. The undrafted rookie out of Florida International had 41 receptions for 483 yards and two touchdowns in two seasons of collegiate ball. It'll take injuries to the current Falcons' wideouts in order for Williams to get activated.

Our Latest Stories
  • usatsi-10529695-greg-olsen-panthers-wc.jpg

    Week 2 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...

  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos

    Week 2 Trade Values

    James Conner's huge Week 1 has turned him into one of Fantasy's most sought-after (and most...

  • case-keenum.jpg

    Week 2 Streamers

    Heath Cummings finds Week 2 tight ends for owners who lost their's in Week 1 and offers streaming...