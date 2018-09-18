Julian Williams: Waived from practice squad

Williams was waived from the Falcons' practice squad on Tuesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Williams landed on the Falcons' practice squad shortly after being waived by the team prior to the start of the season. However, with the team adding defensive back Taveze Calhoun to the practice roster, Williams had to be released to open up a roster spot.

