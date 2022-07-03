With NFL training camps looming later this month, Jones -- who the Titans released in March -- remains a free agent.

During his lone campaign with Tennessee, Jones, who turned 33 in February, recorded 31 catches (on 48 targets) for 434 yards and a TD in 10 games. At this stage, it doesn't appear imminent that the long-time Falcons stalwart will catch on with another team, but Jones does offer franchises looking to add wideout depth an experienced option, who could be productive if healthy. With that in mind, Daniel Flick of SI.com suggests that the Packers, Colts and Cowboys are among the favorites to potentially add the 2011 first-rounder. Other notable wide receivers who currently remain unsigned are Odell Beckham and Will Fuller.