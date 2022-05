Chestnut is expected to sign with the Titans as an undrafted free agent, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Chestnut ran 293 times for 1,513 yards and 11 touchdowns during the 2019 season, but he failed to replicate that production in his final two seasons at Sacred Heart. The 6-foot-1 running back will likely compete with Jordan Wilkins and Trenton Cannon for fourth spot on the Titans' depth chart.