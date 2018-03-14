Thomas (foot) is a free agent, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

As expected, the Dolphins released Thomas at the beginning of the new league year, after he caught 41 of 63 targets for 388 yards and three scores in 14 games. He only has one season with 500 or more receiving yards on his record, and he hasn't found any real success since parting ways with the Broncos (and Peyton Manning) after the 2014 campaign. Set to turn 30 later this offseason, Thomas may struggle to find a starting job on the open market. It's unclear if his foot injury from December is still a concern.