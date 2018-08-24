Julius Thomas: Moves on from football
Thomas has elected to retire as an NFL player in order to pursue a doctorate in psychology, NFL.com reports.
The 30-year-old can thus be crossed off the list of potential late summer free-agent additions at the tight end position. Thomas is coming off a 2017 season in which he logged 41 catches for 388 yards and three TDs in 14 games for the Dolphins. The 2011 fourth-rounder's playing career peaked in 2013-14, when he logged back-to-back 12-TD campaigns while with the Peyton Manning helmed Broncos.
