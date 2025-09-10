Wood's suspension was officially ended by the NFL on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Wood was suspended six games last December for violating the league's performance-enhancing substances policy. He served out the first five games of his suspension at the end of last season, then finished off the penalty with Week 1 of the current campaign having passed. Wood was released by the Titans in August, so he'll need to seek out work now that he's no longer under suspension.