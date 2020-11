Taylor (knee) was released from the PUP list by the 49ers on Tuesday with a failed physical designation, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 25-year-old suffered a torn ACL at the end of the 2019 regular season and moved to the PUP list in July, but the 49ers opted to part ways. Taylor apparently isn't fully recovered from surgery, so it's unclear when he may be able to sign with a new team.