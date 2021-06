Taylor (knee) was placed on the waived/injured list by Tennessee on Thursday, NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reports.

Taylor suffered a torn ACL in December of 2019, as he was unable to suit up during the 2020 season. The 2018 seventh-round pick has suited up in 12 total games in his career, supplying 16 tackles (11 solo) and one fumble recovery over that span. If Taylor goes unclaimed, he'll revert back to Tennessee's roster on injured reserve.