ashton-jeanty-las-vegas-raiders-usatsi.jpg
USATSI

It's not ideal in any PPR format that starts three receivers to wait on that position. But can it work in a half-PPR league? Let's see if Adam Aizer pulled it off in our latest 12-team, half-PPR mock draft.

This was a fun mock draft, featuring members of our CBS Sports staff and some incredible analysts from other sites, including Greg Brainos from The Coachspeak Index, Alfredo Brown from Footballguys, and Scott Fish from the Scott Fish Bowl. You should study all the results below, but Adam's draft strategy might be the most interesting.

Picking from the No. 9 overall spot, Adam started his team with Ashton Jeanty, Derrick Henry, George Kittle, and Jalen Huts with his first four selections. Adam clearly has a standout backfield and a top-five quarterback and tight end, but his receiving corps could be a mess.

He didn't draft his first receiver until Round 5 with Courtland Sutton, and he went with Jameson Williams in Round 6. He pivoted from receiver again in Round 7 to draft Quinshon Judkins, who could be a solid flex option depending on a potential suspension stemming from his arrest on domestic violence charges earlier this week, but we don't know what will develop there.

That's the one pick Adam should call a mulligan on if possible because Rome Odunze, Khalil Shakir, and Jauan Jennings were still on the board, and those three receivers make more sense for Adam given his roster build. He then filled out his receiving corps with Cooper Kupp in Round 8, Keon Coleman in Round 1,0, and Romeo Doubs in Round 13.

Adam also has J.K. Dobbins, Tank Bigsby, and Tyler Allgeier as reserve running backs, and he drafted Trevor Lawrence as a backup quarterback. There's plenty of upside with this team, but I don't love the uncertainty he has at wide receiver.

I started my team with Puka Nacua and Amon-Ra St. Brown from the No. 10 spot, so I was much different from Adam at the start. James Cook, Joe Burrow, and RJ Harvey were my next three selections, but I went back to wide receiver with my next two picks of Xavier Worthy and Odunze.

The rest of my team includes Evan Engram at tight end, Travis Etienne, Jerome Ford, Ray Davis, and Will Shipley at running bac,k and Darnell Mooney and Marquise Brown at receiver. We'll see how this plays out, but I like my roster build better than Adam because of my strength at receiver.

As a reference point for this mock draft, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Todd Rones, Podcast Listener
2. Jake Ignaszewski, FFT Social Media Coordinator
3. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy
4. Greg Brainos, The Coachspeak Index
5. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
6. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer
7. Joel Cox, CBS Sports VP Business Development
8. Alfredo Brown, Footballguys
9. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
10. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
11. Jacob Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst
12. Scott Fish, Scott Fish Bowl

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Heath Cummings
2 Jamey Eisenberg
3 Zach Brook
4 Jack Capotorto
5 Meron Berkson
6 Adam Aizer
7 Daniel Schneier
8 Chris Towers
9 Dave Richard
10 Jacob Gibbs
11 Frank Stampfl
12 George Maselli
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 George Maselli
14 Frank Stampfl
15 Jacob Gibbs
16 Dave Richard
17 Chris Towers
18 Daniel Schneier
19 Adam Aizer
20 Meron Berkson
21 Jack Capotorto
22 Zach Brook
23 Jamey Eisenberg
24 Heath Cummings
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Heath Cummings
26 Jamey Eisenberg
27 Zach Brook
28 Jack Capotorto
29 Meron Berkson
30 Adam Aizer
31 Daniel Schneier
32 Chris Towers
33 Dave Richard
34 Jacob Gibbs
35 Frank Stampfl
36 George Maselli
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 George Maselli
38 Frank Stampfl
39 Jacob Gibbs
40 Dave Richard
41 Chris Towers
42 Daniel Schneier
43 Adam Aizer
44 Meron Berkson
45 Jack Capotorto
46 Zach Brook
47 Jamey Eisenberg
48 Heath Cummings
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Heath Cummings
50 Jamey Eisenberg
51 Zach Brook
52 Jack Capotorto
53 Meron Berkson
54 Adam Aizer
55 Daniel Schneier
56 Chris Towers
57 Dave Richard
58 Jacob Gibbs
59 Frank Stampfl
60 George Maselli
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 George Maselli
62 Frank Stampfl
63 Jacob Gibbs
64 Dave Richard
65 Chris Towers
66 Daniel Schneier
67 Adam Aizer
68 Meron Berkson
69 Jack Capotorto
70 Zach Brook
71 Jamey Eisenberg
72 Heath Cummings
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Heath Cummings
74 Jamey Eisenberg
75 Zach Brook
76 Jack Capotorto
77 Meron Berkson
78 Adam Aizer
79 Daniel Schneier
80 Chris Towers
81 Dave Richard
82 Jacob Gibbs
83 Frank Stampfl
84 George Maselli
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 George Maselli
86 Frank Stampfl
87 Jacob Gibbs
88 Dave Richard
89 Chris Towers
90 Daniel Schneier
91 Adam Aizer
92 Meron Berkson
93 Jack Capotorto
94 Zach Brook
95 Jamey Eisenberg
96 Heath Cummings
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Heath Cummings
98 Jamey Eisenberg
99 Zach Brook
100 Jack Capotorto
101 Meron Berkson
102 Adam Aizer
103 Daniel Schneier
104 Chris Towers
105 Dave Richard
106 Jacob Gibbs
107 Frank Stampfl
108 George Maselli
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 George Maselli
110 Frank Stampfl
111 Jacob Gibbs
112 Dave Richard
113 Chris Towers
114 Daniel Schneier
115 Adam Aizer
116 Meron Berkson
117 Jack Capotorto
118 Zach Brook
119 Jamey Eisenberg
120 Heath Cummings
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Heath Cummings
122 Jamey Eisenberg
123 Zach Brook
124 Jack Capotorto
125 Meron Berkson
126 Adam Aizer
127 Daniel Schneier
128 Chris Towers
129 Dave Richard
130 Jacob Gibbs
131 Frank Stampfl
132 George Maselli
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 George Maselli
134 Frank Stampfl
135 Jacob Gibbs
136 Dave Richard
137 Chris Towers
138 Daniel Schneier
139 Adam Aizer
140 Meron Berkson
141 Jack Capotorto
142 Zach Brook
143 Jamey Eisenberg
144 Heath Cummings
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Heath Cummings
146 Jamey Eisenberg
147 Zach Brook
148 Jack Capotorto
149 Meron Berkson
150 Adam Aizer
151 Daniel Schneier
152 Chris Towers
153 Dave Richard
154 Jacob Gibbs
155 Frank Stampfl
156 George Maselli
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 George Maselli
158 Frank Stampfl
159 Jacob Gibbs
160 Dave Richard
161 Chris Towers
162 Daniel Schneier
163 Adam Aizer
164 Meron Berkson
165 Jack Capotorto
166 Zach Brook
167 Jamey Eisenberg
168 Heath Cummings
Team by Team
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 1
2 24
3 25
4 48
5 49
6 72
7 73
8 96
9 97
10 120
11 121
12 144
13 145
14 168
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 2
2 23
3 26
4 47
5 50
6 71
7 74
8 95
9 98
10 119
11 122
12 143
13 146
14 167
Zach Brook
Rd Pk Player
1 3
2 22
3 27
4 46
5 51
6 70
7 75
8 94
9 99
10 118
11 123
12 142
13 147
14 166
Jack Capotorto
Rd Pk Player
1 4
2 21
3 28
4 45
5 52
6 69
7 76
8 93
9 100
10 117
11 124
12 141
13 148
14 165
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 5
2 20
3 29
4 44
5 53
6 68
7 77
8 92
9 101
10 116
11 125
12 140
13 149
14 164
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 6
2 19
3 30
4 43
5 54
6 67
7 78
8 91
9 102
10 115
11 126
12 139
13 150
14 163
Daniel Schneier
Rd Pk Player
1 7
2 18
3 31
4 42
5 55
6 66
7 79
8 90
9 103
10 114
11 127
12 138
13 151
14 162
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 8
2 17
3 32
4 41
5 56
6 65
7 80
8 89
9 104
10 113
11 128
12 137
13 152
14 161
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 9
2 16
3 33
4 40
5 57
6 64
7 81
8 88
9 105
10 112
11 129
12 136
13 153
14 160
Jacob Gibbs
Rd Pk Player
1 10
2 15
3 34
4 39
5 58
6 63
7 82
8 87
9 106
10 111
11 130
12 135
13 154
14 159
Frank Stampfl
Rd Pk Player
1 11
2 14
3 35
4 38
5 59
6 62
7 83
8 86
9 107
10 110
11 131
12 134
13 155
14 158
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 12
2 13
3 36
4 37
5 60
6 61
7 84
8 85
9 108
10 109
11 132
12 133
13 156
14 157