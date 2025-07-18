It's not ideal in any PPR format that starts three receivers to wait on that position. But can it work in a half-PPR league? Let's see if Adam Aizer pulled it off in our latest 12-team, half-PPR mock draft.
This was a fun mock draft, featuring members of our CBS Sports staff and some incredible analysts from other sites, including Greg Brainos from The Coachspeak Index, Alfredo Brown from Footballguys, and Scott Fish from the Scott Fish Bowl. You should study all the results below, but Adam's draft strategy might be the most interesting.
Picking from the No. 9 overall spot, Adam started his team with Ashton Jeanty, Derrick Henry, George Kittle, and Jalen Huts with his first four selections. Adam clearly has a standout backfield and a top-five quarterback and tight end, but his receiving corps could be a mess.
He didn't draft his first receiver until Round 5 with Courtland Sutton, and he went with Jameson Williams in Round 6. He pivoted from receiver again in Round 7 to draft Quinshon Judkins, who could be a solid flex option depending on a potential suspension stemming from his arrest on domestic violence charges earlier this week, but we don't know what will develop there.
That's the one pick Adam should call a mulligan on if possible because Rome Odunze, Khalil Shakir, and Jauan Jennings were still on the board, and those three receivers make more sense for Adam given his roster build. He then filled out his receiving corps with Cooper Kupp in Round 8, Keon Coleman in Round 1,0, and Romeo Doubs in Round 13.
Adam also has J.K. Dobbins, Tank Bigsby, and Tyler Allgeier as reserve running backs, and he drafted Trevor Lawrence as a backup quarterback. There's plenty of upside with this team, but I don't love the uncertainty he has at wide receiver.
I started my team with Puka Nacua and Amon-Ra St. Brown from the No. 10 spot, so I was much different from Adam at the start. James Cook, Joe Burrow, and RJ Harvey were my next three selections, but I went back to wide receiver with my next two picks of Xavier Worthy and Odunze.
The rest of my team includes Evan Engram at tight end, Travis Etienne, Jerome Ford, Ray Davis, and Will Shipley at running bac,k and Darnell Mooney and Marquise Brown at receiver. We'll see how this plays out, but I like my roster build better than Adam because of my strength at receiver.
As a reference point for this mock draft, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Todd Rones, Podcast Listener
2. Jake Ignaszewski, FFT Social Media Coordinator
3. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy
4. Greg Brainos, The Coachspeak Index
5. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
6. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer
7. Joel Cox, CBS Sports VP Business Development
8. Alfredo Brown, Footballguys
9. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
10. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
11. Jacob Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst
12. Scott Fish, Scott Fish Bowl
