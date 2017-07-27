Rolle (hamstring) reached an injury settlement with the Cardinals on Thursday, Bob McManaman of The Arizona Republic reports.

Rolle injured his hamstring last Saturday and wasn't expected back for a few weeks. His injury settlement makes him a free agent, though he likely won't sign with another team until he's healthy enough to play.

