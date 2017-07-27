Jumal Rolle: Reaches injury settlement
Rolle (hamstring) reached an injury settlement with the Cardinals on Thursday, Bob McManaman of The Arizona Republic reports.
Rolle injured his hamstring last Saturday and wasn't expected back for a few weeks. His injury settlement makes him a free agent, though he likely won't sign with another team until he's healthy enough to play.
