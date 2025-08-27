Junior Bergen: Shuffles to waivers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The 49ers waived Bergen on Tuesday.
A rookie seventh-round pick, Bergen was unable to secure a roster spot with the 49ers despite their injury-riddled receiver room. The Montana product was likely drafted for his returning abilities, as he returned eight punts and one kick return for touchdowns during college, but he didn't show enough during the preseason to secure a role. Bergen has a strong case for the practice squad if he clears waivers.