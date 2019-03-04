Justice Hill: Combine star exits with injury
Hill injured his hamstring while running the 40-yard dash at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, Brian Brinkley of KFOR.com reports.
Hill was the clear standout in this class of running backs before going down on the second of his attempts. Fortunately, it doesn't sound like the injury he picked up is anything long-term because the tailback is aiming to be ready for Oklahoma State's pro day later this month. Before going down, he recorded an unofficial 4.4-second 40 time, a 40-inch vertical and a 130-inch broad jump. Each of those measures is either best or tied for best at the position. According to Ryan Aber and Scott Wright of NewsOK.com, Hill joins Saquon Barkley as the second running back in the past 15 years to own a 4.4 40 and a 40-plus inch vertical.
