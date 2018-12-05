The Chargers signed Liggins to their practice squad Wednesday.

Liggins spent time with the Chargers this offseason, but was ultimately cut prior to the beginning of the regular season. The 23-year-old has yet to make his NFL debut, but Liggins does have a season of CFL experience under his belt. Liggins faces steep odds to make Los Angeles' 53-man roster, and would likely need to carve out a role on special teams to do so.

