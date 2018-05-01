Justice Liggins: Let go by Colts
Liggins was released by the Colts on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Liggins originally signed with the Colts last preseason after going undrafted, but he was ultimately waived and played in the CFL before singing a reserve/future contract with the team back in January. Upon being released yet again, Liggins may try to latch onto another team before the start of training camp, but it looks like another stint in Canada could be on the horizon.
