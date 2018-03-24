Bethel agreed to a deal with the Falcons on Saturday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Bethel recently visited with the Falcons, rendering this move relatively unsurprising. He logged 14 starts at cornerback for the Cardinals in his first six seasons, compiling four interceptions, but his main contributions were through special teams. Thus, the veteran corner figures to help provide depth in the secondary with the Falcons, while also playing an ace role on special teams.