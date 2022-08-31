Bethel was released by the Patriots on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
This moves comes as somewhat of a surprise given that Bethel was a core special teamer over the past three seasons with New England, accumulating 32 tackles over 882 special-teams snaps played during this span. Nevertheless, the 32-year-old is now free to join up with a new team heading into the 2022 campaign.
