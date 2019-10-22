Bethel was released by the Ravens on Monday in order to recoup a compensatory draft pick, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. "That's tough for us because, I told him, I think he's the best special teams player in the NFL, and he's playing that way," said head coach John Harbaugh. "So that's going to be a blow, and we're going to have to find a way to overcome that."

Bethel, who has tallied six tackles and a fumble recovery across seven games, will save the Ravens a fourth-round compensatory pick following his release. A special teams standout, the veteran probably won't have to wait long to find a new home.