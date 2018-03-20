Bethel and the Falcons met at the team's facility on Tuesday afternoon, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Bethel would offer improved depth at cornerback if he was to sign with Atlanta, but perhaps more significantly, he would also provide the team with an ace on special teams. In six seasons with Arizona, Bethel logged 14 starts at cornerback, intercepting four passes and returning three for touchdowns. More notably, he earned three consecutive trips to the Pro Bowl between 2013 and 2015 due to his impact on special teams.