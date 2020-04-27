Play

The Seahawks released Britt on Sunday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Aaron J. Fentress of The Athletic leaked the news earlier Sunday, noting the move will free up $8.5 million on the team's salary cap. Britt's 2019 campaign came to a close in Week 8, when he sustained a torn ACL. While he proceeds with the rest of his rehab, the 28-year-old center will seek employment elsewhere.

