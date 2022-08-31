site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Justin Coleman: Parts ways with Seahawks
Seattle released Coleman on Tuesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Coleman couldn't make the initial 53-man roster, but he seems a fair candidate to rejoin the team at a later date. The veteran got some work at nickel corner during training camp and the preseason.
