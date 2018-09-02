Crawford was waived by Atlanta on Saturday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

Crawford racked up more receptions than any other Falcons' receiver this preseason but was wildly inefficient as a ball carrier, averaging less than two yards per rush through his first three professional outings (18 carries). The former West Virginia Mountaineer had his best outing against the Dolphins in the preseason finale, racking up 26 rushing yards on seven attempts (3.7 yards per rush). It's evident that the undrafted rookie is struggling with the transition to the next level, as he posted a sub-3.7 yard per carry clip only five times in 25 career games at West Virginia.