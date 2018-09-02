Justin Crawford: Let go by Falcons
Crawford was waived by Atlanta on Saturday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.
Crawford racked up more receptions than any other Falcons' receiver this preseason but was wildly inefficient as a ball carrier, averaging less than two yards per rush through his first three professional outings (18 carries). The former West Virginia Mountaineer had his best outing against the Dolphins in the preseason finale, racking up 26 rushing yards on seven attempts (3.7 yards per rush). It's evident that the undrafted rookie is struggling with the transition to the next level, as he posted a sub-3.7 yard per carry clip only five times in 25 career games at West Virginia.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Snag Breida, Morris for SF?
Jerick McKinnon suffered a knee injury at Saturday's practice, and he's out for the season....
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy Football: Biggest 2018 Breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Pre-Labor Day weekend ADP review
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest Average Draft Position data heading into a busy draft weekend...
-
Best values on CBS, ESPN and Yahoo!
Heath Cummings scours CBS, ESPN and Yahoo! ADP for the best values on each site.
-
Preseason Trade Chart
You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...